Meta Platforms (META) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Meta Platforms (META) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.17 per share, indicating an increase of 17.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $40.16 billion, representing an increase of 17.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Meta Platforms metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA)' reaching $39.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Reality Labs' will reach $340.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +62% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Advertising' to come in at $39.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $386.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Advertising Revenue- US & Canada' will reach $17.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographical Revenue by User- Europe' should come in at $9.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World' of $4.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific' will likely reach $8.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World' will reach $5.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Family daily active people (DAP)' should arrive at $3.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.14 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Headcount' at 71,026. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66,185.

Analysts forecast 'Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP)' to reach $12.06. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.71 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Meta Platforms have experienced no change in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), META is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

