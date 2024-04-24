Meta Platforms (META) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Meta Platforms (META) reported $36.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.3%. EPS of $4.71 for the same period compares to $2.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.28 billion, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Meta Platforms performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Family daily active people (DAP) : $3.24 billion compared to the $3.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.24 billion compared to the $3.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP) : $11.20 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.

: $11.20 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9. Advertising Revenue- US & Canada : $15.45 billion compared to the $16.13 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.

: $15.45 billion compared to the $16.13 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year. Advertising Revenue- Asia-Pacific : $7.34 billion versus $7.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.

: $7.34 billion versus $7.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change. Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World : $4.52 billion versus $4.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40% change.

: $4.52 billion versus $4.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40% change. Advertising Revenue- Europe : $8.33 billion compared to the $8.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.

: $8.33 billion compared to the $8.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year. Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World : $4.67 billion compared to the $4.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.8% year over year.

: $4.67 billion compared to the $4.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.8% year over year. Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific : $7.48 billion compared to the $7.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year.

: $7.48 billion compared to the $7.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year. Revenue- Reality Labs : $440 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $525.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.8%.

: $440 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $525.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.8%. Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA) : $36.02 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $35.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.

: $36.02 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $35.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%. Revenue- Advertising : $35.64 billion compared to the $35.59 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year.

: $35.64 billion compared to the $35.59 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year. Revenue- Other: $380 million compared to the $277.35 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.4% year over year.

Shares of Meta Platforms have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.