Meta Platforms (META) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Meta Platforms (META) reported $42.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $6.43 for the same period compares to $4.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.24 billion, representing a surprise of +2.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Meta Platforms performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Family daily active people (DAP) : $3.43 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $3.43 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Headcount : 76,834 compared to the 74,962 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 76,834 compared to the 74,962 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP) : $12.36 versus $12.14 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.36 versus $12.14 estimated by three analysts on average. Advertising Revenue- US & Canada : $18.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

: $18.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World : $5.59 billion compared to the $5.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.

: $5.59 billion compared to the $5.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year. Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific : $8.44 billion compared to the $8.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.

: $8.44 billion compared to the $8.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year. Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World : $5.38 billion compared to the $5.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.

: $5.38 billion compared to the $5.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year. Advertising Revenue- Asia-Pacific : $8.22 billion versus $8.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

: $8.22 billion versus $8.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Revenue- Reality Labs : $412 million compared to the $490.10 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.

: $412 million compared to the $490.10 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year. Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA) : $41.90 billion versus $40.87 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

: $41.90 billion versus $40.87 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change. Revenue- Advertising : $41.39 billion compared to the $40.44 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $41.39 billion compared to the $40.44 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Revenue- Other: $510 million versus $462.52 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.2% change.

Shares of Meta Platforms have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.