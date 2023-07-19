Meta Platforms (META) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed at $316.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had gained 9.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $2.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.84 billion, up 7.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.01 per share and revenue of $127.29 billion, which would represent changes of +22.18% and +9.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher within the past month. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Meta Platforms is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.28.

Also, we should mention that META has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

