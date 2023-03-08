Meta Platforms (META) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed the most recent trading day at $184.97, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 3.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $2.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.47 billion, down 1.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.79 per share and revenue of $122.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.41% and +4.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.54% higher. Meta Platforms is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.82, so we one might conclude that Meta Platforms is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that META has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

