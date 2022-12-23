Meta Platforms (META) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed the most recent trading day at $118.04, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.3 billion, down 7.04% from the prior-year quarter.

META's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.97 per share and revenue of $115.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.86% and -1.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.9.

Investors should also note that META has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.