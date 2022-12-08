Meta Platforms (META) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed the most recent trading day at $115.33, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had gained 12.28% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.

Meta Platforms will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.23 billion, down 7.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.96 per share and revenue of $115.71 billion, which would represent changes of -34.93% and -1.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower within the past month. Meta Platforms is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.04.

We can also see that META currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow META in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.