Meta Platforms (META) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed at $174.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had gained 13.26% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, down 24.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.47 billion, down 1.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.79 per share and revenue of $122.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.41% and +4.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.48% higher. Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Meta Platforms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.21, so we one might conclude that Meta Platforms is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that META has a PEG ratio of 1.7 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

