Meta Platforms (META) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed the most recent trading day at $133.79, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 21.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Meta Platforms will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $1.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.44 billion, down 5.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $116.22 billion, which would represent changes of -28.25% and -1.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.03% higher. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Meta Platforms has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.51 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.17.

We can also see that META currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow META in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



