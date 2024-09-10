Meta Platforms (META) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Meta Platforms (META) closed at $504.79, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 2.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Meta Platforms will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.14, up 17.08% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $40.08 billion, indicating a 17.38% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.36 per share and revenue of $161.62 billion, which would represent changes of +43.64% and +19.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.43% upward. At present, Meta Platforms boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Meta Platforms is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.63. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.61 for its industry.

Investors should also note that META has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.