Meta Platforms (META) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Meta Platforms (META) closed at $300.94, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

Meta Platforms will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.56, up 117.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.41 billion, up 20.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.34 per share and revenue of $132.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.71% and +13.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.59% higher. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Meta Platforms is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.77, so we one might conclude that Meta Platforms is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that META currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

