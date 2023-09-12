Meta Platforms (META) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed at $301.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had gained 0.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Meta Platforms is projected to report earnings of $3.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 115.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.41 billion, up 20.55% from the year-ago period.

META's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.11 per share and revenue of $132.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.37% and +13.84%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Meta Platforms is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Meta Platforms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.27.

Investors should also note that META has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

