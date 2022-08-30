Meta Platforms (META) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed the most recent trading day at $157.16, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 0.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.28% in that time.

Meta Platforms will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $1.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.5 billion, down 5.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.58 per share and revenue of $116.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.43% and -1.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Meta Platforms currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.67.

Also, we should mention that META has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



