Meta Platforms (META) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Meta Platforms (META) closed at $575.16, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

The social media company's shares have seen an increase of 2.69% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.17, signifying a 17.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $40.16 billion, indicating a 17.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.43 per share and revenue of $161.84 billion, which would represent changes of +44.12% and +19.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. At present, Meta Platforms boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Meta Platforms is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.33, which means Meta Platforms is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that META currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

