Is Meta Platforms (META) A "Buy" Ahead of Q2 Earnings Announcement?

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms META is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the bell. Connecting people through its popular suite of apps including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The world’s largest social media platform, Meta Platforms has surpassed the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. But with the broader communication services sector showing weakness lately, is META stock a buy?

Meta Platforms is expected to post a profit of $4.69/share, reflecting growth of 45.2% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have inched up by 0.43% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have risen 19.6% to $38.27 billion.

Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking. Instagram in particular has emerged as an important cash cow supported by AI.

The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings beat of 13.3%. Our proprietary Zacks Model does not conclusively predict another beat for the upcoming announcement.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.