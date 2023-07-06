Meta Platforms (META) Brings Crisis Support Feature to India

Meta Platforms META recently unveiled its suicide and self-injury crisis support feature in India as part of its ongoing partnership with Indian experts in mental health and suicide and self-injury prevention.

It prepared a video that acknowledges the difficulty of experiencing acute distress and encourages people to seek support using tools available on Meta's apps and external partner resources in India.

Meta currently supports users by prompting them to talk to a trusted friend, call or chat with trained volunteers from crisis hotlines or learn tips from mental health professionals.

META Enhancing Safety Center Features to Aid Mental Health

Suicide is considered to be a serious public health problem. Per a report by WHO, more than 700K people die due to suicide every year and it is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29 year-olds.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

Meta’s website, The Suicide Prevention Hub on the Meta Safety Center, caters to this issue by providing information and resources for people who are in crisis and may harm themselves or others.

It uses AI and machine learning to find and help Facebook and Instagram users who may be suicidal or self-injured. Meta also offers support and guidance for people who want to help someone who is suicidal or self-injured.

Apart from Meta, companies like Starbucks SBUX, Target TGT and Snap SNAP have considered mental illness as a serious issue among employees and users and have taken steps to overcome it.

Starbucks gives its employees and their family members 20 free counselling sessions a year with a free mental health therapist or coach through the provider Lyra Health.

Target offers its U.S. employees access to free online resources to support their mental, emotional and physical health, such as Daylight and Sleepio apps.

Snap’s Snapchat has a feature called Here For You that provides resources and support to users who may be experiencing mental health or emotional crises. It also connects users with experts from partner organizations such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Trevor Project and the Crisis Text Line.

META’s Strong Family of Apps Portfolio to Boost Prospects

Shares of Meta have gained 144.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 37.2%.

META banks on a strong product pipeline with increased engagement for its Family of Apps globally. It benefits from major investments and updates in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, which are adding to its user base.

Meta’s initiatives to offer more personalized and support features is noteworthy. In May 2023, the company launched a new feature in WhatsApp, which protects user’s intimate conversations with an extra layer of security.

To further expand its app portfolio, Meta launched its Threads app, intended to offer a space for real-time conversations online. It allows users to post short texts, photos and videos, and interact with other users and creators.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects second-quarter 2023 revenues between $29.5 billion and $32 billion. Foreign currency headwinds are expected to be less than 1% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 revenues has been pegged at $30.8 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 6.87%. Earnings estimates have remained unchanged at $2.82 in the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.