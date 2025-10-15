Meta Platforms (META) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed at $717.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Shares of the social media company have depreciated by 9.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.72, showcasing a 11.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49.34 billion, up 21.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.15 per share and revenue of $195.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.98% and +19.07%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Meta Platforms has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.18 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.42.

Meanwhile, META's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.94 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

