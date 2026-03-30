Meta Platforms (META) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Meta Platforms (META) closed at $536.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.03% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 18.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.67, up 3.73% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $55.34 billion, showing a 30.78% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

META's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $29.75 per share and revenue of $249.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.65% and +24.03%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Meta Platforms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Meta Platforms is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.36.

It is also worth noting that META currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.02 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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