Meta Platforms Is Bullish on Nvidia's Technology

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and its recent supercomputer AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), powered by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Meta Platforms believes its supercomputer will be the fastest online after adding final components later this year. Here are some highlights from the video.

On Jan. 24, Meta Platforms announced its new AI supercomputer RSC. Meta Platforms uses AI to identify harmful content, translate text between languages, and improve advertising solutions. RSC will also help Meta's researchers develop new augmented reality tools. RSC will be the second time Meta chose Nvidia's technology to power its supercomputer. In 2017, Meta built a supercomputer using 22,000 Nvidia V100 Tensor Core GPUs. RSC is currently powered by 6,080 Nvidia A100 GPUs, and during the second phase of the build, the number of GPUs will jump to 16,000. Meta Platforms believes once the second phase is complete, RSC will be the fastest supercomputer online.

