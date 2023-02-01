Meta Platforms, Inc. Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.65 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $32.17 billion from $33.67 billion last year.

Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.65 Bln. vs. $10.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $3.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.22 -Revenue (Q4): $32.17 Bln vs. $33.67 Bln last year.

