Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) insiders who sold US$7.3m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$361b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$7.3m worth of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock at an average sell price of US$196 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$31b after the stock price dropped 8.0% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Meta Platforms Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, sold US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$199 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$134. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Meta Platforms insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:META Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Meta Platforms Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Meta Platforms. Specifically, insiders ditched US$3.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Meta Platforms

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Meta Platforms insiders own about US$58b worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Meta Platforms Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meta Platforms. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Meta Platforms and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

