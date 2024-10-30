News & Insights

Meta Platforms, Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Income

October 30, 2024 — 04:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $15.69 billion, or $6.03 per share. This compares with $11.58 billion, or $4.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $40.59 billion from $34.15 billion last year.

Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $15.69 Bln. vs. $11.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.03 vs. $4.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $40.59 Bln vs. $34.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $45 Bln - $48 Bln

