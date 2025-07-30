Meta Platforms, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.337 billion, or $7.14 per share. This compares with $13.465 billion, or $5.16 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.6% to $47.516 billion from $39.071 billion last year.

Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.337 Bln. vs. $13.465 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.14 vs. $5.16 last year. -Revenue: $47.516 Bln vs. $39.071 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $47.5 - $50.5 Bln

