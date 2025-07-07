Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Opinions on Analyst Rating Upgrade

Recent discussions on X about Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) have centered around a notable upgrade by a prominent analyst firm, moving the stock's rating from underperform to hold. Many users on the platform have highlighted this development as a potential signal of growing confidence in Meta's operational strengths, particularly in labor productivity, though some express lingering concerns over the company’s diffuse strategy and rising labor costs. The chatter reflects a mix of optimism and caution as the stock hovers near recent highs, with some pointing to technical price trends as a sign of short-term consolidation.

Additionally, there’s been buzz on X regarding Meta’s broader market positioning, especially in light of upcoming quarterly results and potential regulatory challenges in Europe. Posts have noted the stock’s strong performance driven by digital advertising revenue, with plans to introduce ads on WhatsApp sparking curiosity about future growth. However, warnings about capital allocation risks and margin pressures have also surfaced, keeping the conversation dynamic and multifaceted.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Meta Platforms, Inc. insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1061 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1061 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 932 sales selling 1,201,514 shares for an estimated $808,576,252 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 32,566 shares for an estimated $21,358,649 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 20,909 shares for an estimated $13,681,249 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 21,538 shares for an estimated $13,538,797 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,427 shares for an estimated $10,833,179 .

. PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,473 shares for an estimated $893,351 .

. ROBERT M KIMMITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 940 shares for an estimated $623,579.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,370 institutional investors add shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,838 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms, Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $META forecast page.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $737.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.