Meta Platforms, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.465 billion, or $5.16 per share. This compares with $7.788 billion, or $2.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $39.071 billion from $32.000 billion last year.

Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $13.465 Bln. vs. $7.788 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.16 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $39.071 Bln vs. $32.000 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $38.5 - $41 Bln

