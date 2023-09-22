Meta Platforms hit with US trademark lawsuit from tech company Metabyte

By Blake Brittain

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O was sued on Friday in California federal court by staffing and tech-services company Metabyte, which accused the social-media giant of violating its trademark rights.

Metabyte said in its complaint that the company formerly known as Facebook would cause confusion among consumers with its new Meta name, arguing that Meta and Metabyte offer related services and cover overlapping geographic areas.

The lawsuit is at least the fourth U.S. trademark case against Meta following its metaverse-related rebrand in 2021. Virtual-reality company MetaX and investment firm Metacapital filed lawsuits last year that are still ongoing, while the nonprofit Dfinity Foundation dropped a complaint over the company's infinity-symbol logo earlier this year.

Representatives for Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit on Friday. Metabyte CEO Manu Mehta said in a statement that the company had "bent over backwards over the past year to settle this matter out of court."

According to the lawsuit, Fremont, California-based Metabyte has been doing business under its name since 1993 and has owned federal trademarks covering it since 2014. The company said in the lawsuit that it has offered services including consulting, website design and software development.

The complaint said that Metabyte and Meta Platforms had been in talks about coexisting with their respective names that recently broke down.

Metabyte asked the court to block Meta Platforms from using the "Meta" name and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Metabyte Inc v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:23-cv-04862.

For Metabyte: Joseph A. Hearst

For Meta Platforms: attorney information not yet available

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

