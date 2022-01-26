Meta Platforms (FB) to Launch World's Fastest AI Computer

Meta Platforms FB recently declared that its research team has developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer, which is touted to be the fastest in the world once completed mid-2022.



Meta’s new supercomputer dubbed as AI Research Super Cluster (RSC) will help lay the groundwork for building Metaverse, which is a network of digitally rendered 3D worlds that enable users to interact with one another virtually.



Meta has stated that AI Research Super Cluster will help build better AI systems that can learn from trillions of examples, decipher hundreds of languages, analyze texts, images and video. The development of new AI will help people from different ethnicities globally work seamlessly on projects and even play augmented reality games together.



However, the company has not disclosed the computer's location or the cost of building the same. Last fall, Meta announced that it would be investing more than $10 billion into building its virtual world. However, how much of it will be utilized to build the computer has not been specified.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

Meta Committed to Bringing Metaverse to Life

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has had the Metaverse vision ever since Meta purchased Oculus and its leading consumer VR operations back in 2014 for $2 billion. Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta and decided to shift the narrative of the business toward bringing Metaverse to reality.



Meta management has stated that some aspects of Metaverse's functionality would be mainstream in as little as five years. Building the new AI supercomputer is a step toward streamlining the newly found objectives of the goal.



In order to build the fastest computer in the world, Meta has partnered with NVIDIA NVDA. With 3.6 billion humans utilizing one or more of Meta's leading social interfaces (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp & Messenger), roughly 75% of the Internet accessing world is connected to Meta.



Meta's ubiquitous reach and the newly developed AI Super computer that can process customer data and create real-world examples make its proposed metaverse an incredibly attainable objective.

Meta Facing Stiff Competition in the Alternate Reality Space

There are numerous ways to play this nascent Metaverse industry, whether it be explicitly or implicitly tied to this new virtual world.



Microsoft MSFT has emerged as a major competitor of Meta in the industry.



In order to gain market share in the Metaverse, which will supposedly change the Internet, Microsoft recently announced that it would be acquiring Activision Blizzard ATVI in a $68.7 billion all-cash deal to competitively position itself for the next generation of gaming in the Metaverse.



Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is a revitalizing value play benefiting both enterprises. Activision has a powerful line-up of games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush that can be repeatedly upgraded and are now a part of Microsoft’s metaverse portfolio of games and will further gain from Microsft’s managerial expertise of nearly 50 years.



NVIDIA’s GPUs are rapidly benefiting from the proliferation of AI. It has become one of the key players to gain from the Metaverse boom. NVIDIA’s best-in-class graphics rending chips will undoubtedly be a core component of Oculus's visual functionality and the new AI computer of Meta, thus making the company Meta’s key partner to build Metaverse.

Zacks Rank

Meta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meta’s shares have returned 4.9% in the past year outperforming the Computer and Technology Industry’s rally of 4.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved down by 0.35% in the past 60 days to $13.91 per share.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.