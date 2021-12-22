Meta Platforms (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (FB) closed the most recent trading day at $330.45, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 0.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $3.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33 billion, up 17.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.91 per share and revenue of $117.74 billion, which would represent changes of +37.86% and +36.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower within the past month. Meta Platforms is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Meta Platforms has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.03 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 63.82.

Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.