Meta Platforms (FB) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (FB) closed at $231.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had gained 24.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $2.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.51 billion, up 8.94% from the year-ago period.

FB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.56 per share and revenue of $132.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.79% and +12.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.63% higher. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Meta Platforms currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 55.63, which means Meta Platforms is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.