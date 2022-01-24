Meta Platforms (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (FB) closed the most recent trading day at $308.71, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 9.57% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.69% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Meta Platforms will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. On that day, Meta Platforms is projected to report earnings of $3.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.04 billion, up 17.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Meta Platforms is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.97.

It is also worth noting that FB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

