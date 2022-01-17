Meta Platforms (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (FB) closed at $331.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 0.57% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Meta Platforms will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $3.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.02 billion, up 17.63% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Meta Platforms is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Meta Platforms is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 50.54, which means Meta Platforms is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

