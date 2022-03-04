Meta Platforms (FB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (FB) closed at $200.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 14.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Meta Platforms will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.70, down 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.45 billion, up 8.69% from the prior-year quarter.

FB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.79 per share and revenue of $132.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.12% and +12.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.61% lower. Meta Platforms is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Meta Platforms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.86.

Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.