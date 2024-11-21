Meta Platforms exec sells $499.8K in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Meta Platforms (META) disclosed that its General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of common stock on November 19th in a total transaction size of $499.8K.
