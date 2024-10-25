Meta Platforms enters multi-year AI deal with Reuters, Axios reports

Reuters (TRI) and Meta Platforms (META) have entered a multi-year deal to allow Meta’s AI chatbot access to news content for responses to current events and news questions, Axios’ Sara Fischer reports, citing sources familiar with the agreement. “We’re always iterating and working to improve our products, and through Meta’s partnership with Reuters, Meta AI can respond to news-related questions with summaries and links to Reuters content,” a Meta spokesperson said.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on META:
- Is Cisco Systems Stock Vastly Overvalued?
- Meta Platforms price target raised to $675 from $600 at Bernstein
- Meta CLO Newstead sells 905 class A shares
- Brian White Sets Expectations on Meta Stock Ahead of Earnings
- StockTok: Meta lays off employees across platforms
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.