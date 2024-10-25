Meta Platforms enters multi-year AI deal with Reuters, Axios reports

Reuters (TRI) and Meta Platforms (META) have entered a multi-year deal to allow Meta’s AI chatbot access to news content for responses to current events and news questions, Axios’ Sara Fischer reports, citing sources familiar with the agreement. “We’re always iterating and working to improve our products, and through Meta’s partnership with Reuters, Meta AI can respond to news-related questions with summaries and links to Reuters content,” a Meta spokesperson said.

