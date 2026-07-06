Meta Platforms Is Entering the Neocloud Business. Here's Why CoreWeave Investors Should Not Worry.

Key Points

Meta's influence and resources could make it a formidable rival.

The rapid growth of the neocloud industry probably leaves room for more companies in that space.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock plunged 18% over two trading sessions after Bloomberg revealed that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is entering the neocloud business. Admittedly, one can understand the concerns, as Meta is a "Magnificent Seven" company with a massive cash hoard and 32 large-scale data centers across the planet.

Although CoreWeave is a smaller enterprise with challenges investors should watch, the cloud stock may not be as vulnerable as some investors have assumed. CoreWeave investors should probably not worry about competition from Meta, and here is why.

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How Meta's entrance into the market may affect CoreWeave

Admittedly, CoreWeave stock has struggled despite investor interest from Nvidia, annual revenue growth in the triple digits, and a $99.4 billion backlog. The company has had to dilute its shares and borrow heavily to build the infrastructure needed to meet its current and future contractual obligations. Consequently, it holds almost $25 billion in debt on its balance sheet, a heavy burden for a company with less than $4.8 billion in stockholders' equity.

Also, since the company has incurred ongoing net losses during this growth process, investors are likely to see higher debt and more stock dilution. In that situation, either the failure to meet its obligations or significant slowdowns in its build-out could break its investment thesis.

However, Mordor Intelligence forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the neocloud of 46% through 2031. That type of growth likely convinced Meta to enter this business. Still, CoreWeave's 112% yearly revenue increase in the first quarter of 2026 far exceeds that CAGR and makes it less likely Meta will derail its investment thesis.

Additionally, Nvidia's interest in the company goes well beyond investing and includes a partnership. That deal gives CoreWeave access to Nvidia's most advanced platforms, including Vera Rubin, giving it a competitive advantage that was likely a factor in its joining the Nasdaq-100 index less than 15 months after the stock's IPO.

Furthermore, its challenges appear to have left CoreWeave with an attractive valuation, despite the aforementioned net losses, which leave it without a P/E ratio. Currently, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is about 6.5. That's above the average P/S ratio of 3.7 for the S&P 500 but far below the double-digit P/S ratios often found with growth tech stocks. That low valuation could persuade more investors to take a chance on CoreWeave.

Moving forward with CoreWeave

If you can tolerate the risks of buying a company like CoreWeave, the entrance of Meta is more likely to be a buying opportunity than a reason to sell.

Indeed, the idea of competing with a tech giant like Meta seems intimidating. Fortunately, this industry is growing so fast that there is probably room for Meta to enter without significantly hurting CoreWeave.

Moreover, CoreWeave's Nvidia partnership serves as a competitive advantage, and the current P/S ratio allows investors to buy the stock at a low valuation. Thus, instead of fretting about the competition, interested investors should probably take this opportunity to add CoreWeave shares.

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Will Healy has positions in CoreWeave. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.