META PLATFORMS Earnings Preview: Recent $META Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

META PLATFORMS ($META) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $42,259,201,636 and earnings of $5.39 per share.
META PLATFORMS Insider Trading Activity
META PLATFORMS insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1344 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1344 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1222 sales selling 1,685,935 shares for an estimated $1,092,297,985.
- CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564.
- SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,148 shares for an estimated $21,787,268.
- ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,863 shares for an estimated $14,808,665.
- JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 22,778 shares for an estimated $13,884,054.
- JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 21,253 shares for an estimated $13,308,027.
- NICHOLAS CLEGG (President, Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,427 shares for an estimated $4,690,970.
- PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,646 shares for an estimated $993,649.
- AARON ANDERSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 731 shares for an estimated $407,167
META PLATFORMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,249 institutional investors add shares of META PLATFORMS stock to their portfolio, and 1,665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 6,240,810 shares (+78471.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,654,056,663
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,882,116 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,273,017,739
- NORGES BANK added 3,610,287 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,113,859,141
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,787,832 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,632,303,514
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,699,264 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,580,446,064
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,543,790 shares (+1.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,489,414,482
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,225,186 shares (+712.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,282,508,202
META PLATFORMS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $META stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/04 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/02, 02/20, 01/29.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 03/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 03/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 02/12, 01/21, 12/24, 11/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 12/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
META PLATFORMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/30/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025
META PLATFORMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $700.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025
- An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $750.0 on 01/02/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $675.0 on 11/25/2024
- Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $583.0 on 10/31/2024
