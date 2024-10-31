Meta Platforms CLO Newstead sells 905 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, Meta Platforms (META) CLO Jennifer Newstead disclosed the sale of 905 class A common shares of the company on October 29 at a price of $580.10 per share.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on META:
- META, MSFT, and SMCI Sink the Nasdaq amid Tech Selloff
- Microsoft reports Q1 beat, Comcast weighs cable networks spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Meta Platforms price target lowered to $583 from $585 at Scotiabank
- Meta Platforms price target raised to $675 from $555 at Seaport Research
- Meta Platforms price target raised to $675 from $650 at Mizuho
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.