US Markets

Meta Platforms beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its dominance of the online ad market helped it attract a steady stream of business from recession-wary companies looking to reach a wider audience.

adds forecast, net income

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its dominance of the online ad market helped it attract a steady stream of business from recession-wary companies looking to reach a wider audience.

Revenue in the third quarter fell for a second straight time to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion.

Analysts on average expected revenue of $27.38 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $30 billion and $32.50 billion, compared with estimates of $32.20 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income fell to $4.40 billion, or $1.64 per share, from $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAPAAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular