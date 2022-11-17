US Markets

Meta Platforms appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 17, 2022 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Tanvi Mehta for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O appointed Sandhya Devanathan as its India head on Thursday, days after Ajit Mohan quit to join rival Snap Inc SNAP.N.

WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal also resigned earlier this week.

Devanathan's appointment comes at a time when Facebook is facing regulatory challenges in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration tightening laws governing Big Tech companies.

The company has for years faced criticism for doing little to curb the spread of fake news and hate speech in India.

Devanathan has been with Meta since 2016 and will move into her new role in January.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

