Meta Platforms and Elevance Health have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Meta Platforms is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp have been used by billions worldwide, with the company now moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

The stock has jumped into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) following a robust set of quarterly results, with EPS expectations soaring across the board.

Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Meta Posts Robust Results

META posted a double-beat relative to our consensus headline expectations, with adjusted EPS and sales growing 38% and 22% year-over-year, respectively. The growth here is significant given META’s already massive size, with favorable advertisement results further driving positivity.

Notably, daily active people (DAP) across its family of apps reached an impressive 3.5 billion (rounded), reflecting a 6% increase from the same period last year. The growth here is undoubtedly bullish, and somewhat surprising given its already massive base.

META has consistently exceeded our consensus expectations concerning its DAP results, ringing in six beats over its last seven periods.

Furthermore, ad impressions across its family of apps increased by a strong 11% year-over-year, with the average price per ad also rising by 9%. The company also continued to improve its efficiency, with an operating margin of 43% in the reported period well above the 38% mark achieved in the same period last year.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Meta Platforms is currently a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner whose purpose is to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire healthcare journey.

Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s outlook, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.

ELV Faces Pressure

ELV’s latest set of quarterly results came in weak, causing shares to plunge post-earnings. The company trimmed its current year outlook, with ELV also falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by more than 3%.

Adjusted EPS fell 13% year-over-year, whereas sales of $49.4 billion grew 14% from the same period last year. Due to the ongoing and industry-wide impact of elevated cost trends in ACA and Medicaid, ELV now expects 2025 adjusted EPS of $30.00, down big from the announced (and reaffirmed) guidance range of $34.15 - $34.85 given following the prior release near the beginning of May.

The steep guidance cut this soon after a reaffirmation just near the beginning of May is certainly interesting.

Bottom Line

A big guidance cut paints a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Elevance Health is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, the best idea would be to focus on stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

Buy, Sell or Hold UBER? Key Insights Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Uber Technologies is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 62 cents per share and $12.46 billion, respectively.

The earnings estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has improved by 1.64% over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a 16.41% uptick from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings suggests a 31.91% uptick from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER’s revenues is pegged at $50.74 billion, implying an expansion of 15.37% year over year. The consensus mark for 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.9, implying a decline of 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In the trailing four quarters, this company surpassed EPS estimates on each occasion, the average beat being 212.3%.

Uber Technologies, price-eps-surprise | Uber Technologies, Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for UBER Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for UBER this time around. The combination of a positiveEarnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UBER has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping UBER’s Q2 Results

Despite currency-related headwinds, Uber’s gross bookings are likely to have been impressive in the June quarter. Uber expects gross bookings in the $45.75-$47.25 billion band, indicating growth of 16-20% on a constant-currency basis from second-quarter 2024 actuals.

The guidance includes an estimated 1.5 percentage point impact of currency headwind (including a roughly 3 percentage point currency headwind to Mobility). Our estimate for second-quarter 2025 gross bookings is pegged at $45.7 billion. In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29% to 35%.

However, tariff-related headwinds are likely to hurt results. We believe that more than the financial numbers, it is the guidance that investors will watch more closely. Uber is focusing on autonomous vehicles to drive growth. The company is expected to provide updates on the same on the second-quarter conference call.

UBER’s Price Performance & Valuation

Uber has navigated the recent tariff-induced stock market volatility well, registering a 45.5% year-to-date gain, while the Zacks Internet-Services industry is up in low single-digits. The S&P 500 index has risen 7.4%. Uber’s main competitor, Lyft has gained only 9% in the same timeframe. Another industry player, DoorDash, has performed better than Uber year to date, gaining 48.6%.

From a valuation perspective, Uber is trading at an expensive level. Going by its price/earnings ratio, the company is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 26.93, above the industry’s 19.27. The company has a Value Score of C. Meanwhile, Lyft trades at a forward earnings multiple of 11.34, whereas DoorDash’s P/E sits at 84.74. Lyft and DoorDash have a Value Score of C and F, respectively.

How to Play Uber Pre-Q2 Earnings

Agreed that Uber’s valuation is anything but tempting. The company’s high debt levels and concerns pertaining to currency represent further headwinds. However, not all is gloom and doom for this dominant ride-sharing company.

The company’s diversification efforts and shareholder-friendly approach are praiseworthy. Uber’s large size (market capitalization of $183.5 billion) positions it well to overcome turbulent times, such as the current one. Diversification is imperative for big companies to reduce risks, and Uber has excelled in this area. The company has engaged in numerous acquisitions, geographic and product diversifications and innovations. Uber’s endeavors to expand into international markets are commendable and provide it with the benefits of geographical diversification.

Prudent investments enable Uber to extend its services and solidify its comprehensive offerings. Moreover, Uber aims to gain a stronghold in the highly promising robotaxi market through strategic partnerships. To this end, the company has partnerships with many companies. By adopting this approach, Uber has avoided the massive R&D costs associated with developing autonomous systems independently.

So, all in all, it is worth holding on to Uber stock now. However, investing ahead of its upcoming results doesn’t seem like a good idea. It’s better to wait for management’s commentary on tariffs and updated guidance to see the potential impact.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

