Meta Platforms added to Analyst Current Favorites List at Raymond James

November 25, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Raymond James added Meta Platforms (META) to the firm’s Analyst Current Favorites List while keeping a Strong Buy rating on the shares with a $675 price target Meta is positioned to benefit from an improving artificial intelligence monetization narrative in 2025 as tailwinds, including recommendation model advancements, drive up engagement by a mid-single to low-double digit amount, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes engagement with Meta AI will also take shape, opening up a $10B-plus search and assistant opportunity in 2026 within select verticals. The shares trade near a market multiple and should expand as Meta’s AI monetization narrative improves with further upside potential to be unlocked from the potential for Reality Labs losses to peak next year as more mainstream reality use cases like smart glasses gain traction, contends Raymond James.

