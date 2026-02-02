Meta Platform Shares Jump on Strong Outlook. Can the Stock's Momentum Continue?

Key Points

Meta Platforms' ad revenue climbed in Q4, powered by its AI models.

Meanwhile, growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully in Q1.

The stock is still attractively valued, even after the jump in its stock price.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) surged after the social media company reported strong Q4 results that easily surpassed analyst estimates and issued upbeat guidance. Going into its report, the stock was basically flat over the past year.

With the stock gaining some momentum, let's take a closer look at its report and guidance to see if Meta's stock is a buy.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Full speed ahead

Investors have been worried about Meta's capital expenditures (capex). However, the company did not back down, upping it to a range of $115 billion to $135 billion for 2026. That's a big jump from the already hefty $72.2 billion it spent in 2025. The funds will mostly be directed toward its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. However, it did say that losses at its Reality Labs division will be similar to those in 2025 and should peak this year.

Meanwhile, Meta's core business continues to hum along. Revenue for the quarter jumped 24% year over year to $59.9 billion, while adjusted EPS rose by 11% to $8.88. Analysts were expecting revenue of $58.6 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.23, as compiled by LSEG.

Advertising revenue also jumped 24%, coming in at $58.1 billion. Revenue at Reality Labs, which is home to Meta's metaverse and its augmented reality headsets and smart glasses, fell 12% year over year to $955 million. Operating income from its social media apps increased by 9% to $30.8 billion, while Reality Labs posted a loss of $6 billion versus $5 billion a year earlier.

Meta's advertising growth was driven by an 18% increase in ad impressions and a 6% rise in average price per ad. Meta also continues to grow its number of users. Family daily active people (DAP), a measurement of registered users who log in to one of Meta's apps daily, rose by 7% year over year to 3.58 billion.

Looking ahead, Meta guided for Q4 revenue to be between $53.5 billion and $56.5 billion, which equates to growth of between 26% to 34% year over year.

Is Meta Platforms' stock a buy?

Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 24 times 2026 analyst estimates, Meta is one of the cheapest megacap AI stocks. At the same time, its core advertising business is hitting on all cylinders, powered by its generative ads recommendation model (GEM) and sequence learning model architecture, which are helping drive both ad impressions and conversions. Meanwhile, it plans to expand ads on both WhatsApp and Threads, which are still in their early stages of ad monetization. This should be another growth driver.

Given its valuation and growth outlook, this is a stock to own for 2026, even after this jump in share price.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.