Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg News

March 6 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O is planning to cut thousands more jobs as soon as this week in its fresh round of layoffs, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta did not respond to Reuters request for a comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

