Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 06, 2023 — 09:41 pm EST

Written by Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O is planning to cut thousands more jobs as soon as this week in its fresh round of layoffs, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta did not respond to Reuters request for a comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

