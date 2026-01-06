Markets
META

Meta Pauses Global Rollout Of $799 Ray-Ban Display Glasses As U.S. Demand Outstrips Supply

January 06, 2026 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meta (META) has postponed the international launch of its Ray-Ban Display AI glasses, citing limited inventories and unexpectedly strong demand in the United States.

The company said interest since the product's debut last fall has pushed waitlists well into 2026, forcing it to halt planned early-year rollouts in the U.K., France, Italy, and Canada while it prioritises U.S. orders and reassesses overseas availability.

The $799 glasses, unveiled by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in September, are Meta's first consumer-ready AI eyewear. They allow users to view content and respond to messages and are operated through a neural wristband.

Meta has been working with EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban's parent, since 2019 and renewed the partnership last year, with the eyewear group already reporting revenue benefits from the collaboration.

The delay comes as competition heats up in the smart-glasses space, with Alphabet backing a partnership with Warby Parker and reports that OpenAI is exploring similar hardware with Apple.

META currently trades at $659.43, or 0.1% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.