Meta Opens First-ever Physical Store In California

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, has opened Meta Store, its first-ever physical retail space, in Burlingame, California.

The new store offers hands-on experience to customers with all its hardware products. The first Meta Store has been set up near Reality Labs HQ, where the company is helping build the metaverse.

The store, which was unveiled Monday, will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00AM to 6:00PM PT.

The retail space will hep users to discover Meta Portal, Ray-Ban Stories and Meta Quest 2 and try them out in person.

The users will be able to purchase Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 2 accessories and Meta Portal devices. If interested in purchasing Ray-Ban Stories, a retail associate will help to order them directly from Ray-Ban.com.

Meta has also added a Shop tab to meta.com, making it easier to shop all Meta Portal, Ray-Ban Stories and Meta Quest hardware products in one place online.

With Meta Portal, users can make video calls to retail associates through interactive demos. They will be able to check out Meta Portal in a special demo area. Once inside, a video call can be placed to a retail associate to fully explore its capabilities, see Smart Camera in action and play with features like Story Time.

Ray-Ban Stories helps learn to stay in the present time, to help capture and share memories. These can be tried on a range of style, color and lens variations to find the perfect fit.

They can also explore the magic of VR with a first-of-its-kind immersive Meta Quest 2 demo. The interactive Meta Quest 2 display wall allows to explore the hardware, its accessories, and the breadth of content available.

Further, the immersive demo area allows to try Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing or Supernatural on a large, wall-to-wall curved LED screen that displays what one is seeing in-headset. The users will also get a 30-second mixed reality clip of the person's demo experience to share.

