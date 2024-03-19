News & Insights

Meta offers to cut Facebook, Instagram monthly fees to 5.99 euros

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 19, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O has offered to cut a monthly subscription fee for Facebook and Instagram to 5.99 euros from 9.99 euros following discussions with regulators, a senior Meta executive said on Tuesday.

"We have wanted to accelerate that process for some time because we need to get to a steady state...so we have offered to drop the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and 4 euros for any additional accounts," Meta lawyer Tim Lamb told a European Commission hearing.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

