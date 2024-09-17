Meta (NASDAQ:META) Introduces New Safety Features to Protect Teens on Instagram

Meta Platforms (META) unveiled a host of new features on Tuesday aimed at protecting teen users on Instagram. The social media giant has introduced these features to limit the interaction of teen users with inappropriate accounts and content.

META’s Instagram Unveils New Features

Starting today, teenagers under 16 years of age will automatically be placed into Instagram Teen Accounts. This feature will limit the interaction of teens and their content exposure on the app. Furthermore, users’ accounts will be set to private mode, restricting users who can follow, message, and tag them. Additionally, teenagers will be shielded from sensitive content like posts about violence or cosmetic procedures with sensitive content control.

Moreover, additional safety measures include time limit reminders that will tell teens to leave the app after 60 minutes of app usage and a “sleep mode” that will automatically be activated from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. In addition, Meta stated that parents will soon be able to adjust these settings without approval from teenagers.

Why Is Meta Making These Changes?

These changes to teen accounts on Instagram come after 42 state attorneys general urged Congress to put a warning label on social media apps in a letter last week. Additionally, these attorney generals stated social media platforms are driving a “mental health crisis” among teenagers. As a result, they insisted on allowing Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to put a warning on social media platforms.

To add to META’s woes, the company is also facing a slew of lawsuits over teenagers’ usage of its apps.

Is Meta Stock a Buy?

Analysts remain bullish about META stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 41 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, META has surged by more than 70%, and the average META price target of $584.82 implies an upside potential of 9.3% from current levels.

