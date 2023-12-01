Meta must provide details on measures against child sexual abuse by Dec. 22, EU says

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - EU tech regulators on Friday ordered Meta Platforms META.O to provide details on measures taken to tackle child sexual abuse material on Instagram by Dec. 22.

"Information is also requested about Instagram's recommender system and amplification of potentially harmful content," the European Commission said in a statement.

The request for information was done under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), new tech rules requiring Big Tech to do more to police illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Charlotte Van Campenhout in Amsterdam;)

