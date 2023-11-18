News & Insights

Meta moves members of its Responsible AI team to other groups

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

November 18, 2023 — 02:05 pm EST

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O is dispersing the members of its Responsible AI team among other groups in the company where they will continue to work on preventing harms associated with artificial intelligence, the company said on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Facebook, said in an emailed statement the company intends to bring the staff closer to the development of core products and technologies.

Most of the Responsible AI team members will move to generative AI "and will continue to support relevant cross-Meta efforts on responsible AI development and use," the statement said.

Some members will go to AI infrastructure.

"We continue to prioritize and invest in safe and responsible AI development and these changes will allow us to better scale to meet our future needs," the spokesperson said.

The Information first reported the move.

In October, the social media giant started rolling out generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can create content like image backgrounds and variations of written text for all advertisers.

Meta's portfolio of AI products includes its language model "Llama 2" and an AI chatbot called Meta AI that can generate text responses and photo-realistic images.

