Meta Materials (MMAT) Price Target Increased by 9900.00% to 137.70

The average one-year price target for Meta Materials (NasdaqCM:MMAT) has been revised to 137.70 / share. This is an increase of 9,900.00% from the prior estimate of 1.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,327.65% from the latest reported closing price of 3.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Materials. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 9.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMAT is 0.01%, an increase of 242.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.25% to 42,738K shares. The put/call ratio of MMAT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 13,702K shares representing 212.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 6,417K shares representing 99.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 99.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 3,307.82% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,342K shares representing 82.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431K shares, representing an increase of 17.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,955K shares representing 61.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,021K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 73.10% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,737K shares representing 26.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing a decrease of 26.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 67.36% over the last quarter.

Meta Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. The Company's extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to its customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The Company's achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.